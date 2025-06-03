Weapons director says the upcoming horror movie is "fun, scary" and even "weirder than Barbarian"

Prepare yourselves horror fans, because director Zach Cregger has promised that his upcoming movie Weapons is even wilder than Barbarian. If that is even possible.

"[It’s] a fun movie. It’s funny, it’s scary, it’s inviting. It’s not a grim, morose slog. And yet the story it tells is really fucked up." said Cregger to Empire, calling Weapons a "creatively ambitious" work, that’s "a lot bigger and weirder than Barbarian."

Now that’s quite the statement, as anyone who has seen Barbarian knows how twisted and downright weird the 2022 movie gets. Barbarian follows a young woman who books a rental home only to discover someone is already staying there. However, that isn’t the strangest part, as upon spending the night at the Airbnb from hell, she finds that the house’s vast basement is harboring a horrifying secret.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Despite the success of Barbarian, Cregger’s upcoming movie Weapons is a standalone film that follows an entirely different premise. Written and directed by Cregger, Weapons takes place in a town where all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, 2:17am. Let’s just hope The Mother isn't behind this one.

We can expect Weapons to be a little different from Barbarian in more ways than one, as the director says the upcoming movie stems from a completely separate stream of inspiration. "Barbarian was an exploration of social themes; [it] was me looking at the world around me," said Cregger. "This is more an exploration of my own personal shit, for lack of a better word. Weapons is me looking within, and working on myself."

Weapons stars Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, with Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan.

Weapons hits theaters on August 8. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or keep up with upcoming horror movies heading your way.