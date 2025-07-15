I Know What You Did Last Summer star makes huge horror blunder in saying the original movie walked so Wes Craven’s Scream could run

I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot star Madelyn Cline has made a fatal error in her '90s horror genre knowledge, and horror fans don’t know what to make of it.

When asked what she thinks of the original I Know What You Did Last Summer, Cline said, "I mean it is like a cultural zeitgeist. Like it's crazy. It is a classic. Even if people haven't seen it, I think they know of it," in an interview with Josh Horowitz.

But then the star added, "I Know What You Did Last Summer walked so Scream could run. So we're kind of one of the originals."

Now, any lover of '90s horror will know that Scream (1996) actually came out one year before I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997), so there’s no chance of the Wes Craven flick being influenced by the original I Know What You Did Last Summer.

We can forgive Cline for her error as the star wasn't even born when either movie hit the big screen, and release dates in general can be tricky. However, horror fans were quick to point out her mistake.

"Girl it came out after Scream…. Oh these youngins," commented one fan, and another added, "Correction Madelyn: 'Scream' walked so 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' could run."

Not only can we see parts of Scream in I Know What You Did Last Summer, but the movie also draws inspiration from slasher films Prom Night (1980) and The House on Sorority Row (1982). But, besides her error, the star is correct in pointing out how influential the original movie is... to horror flicks later down the line, that is.

The I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot follows a very similar premise to the '90s flick, but is set 27 years later. It follows a new group of friends who are terrorized by a hook-wielding killer exactly one year after they ran someone over with their car.

Alongside Cline, the new movie stars Chase Sui Wonders, Jonah Hauer-King, Tyriq Withers, Sarah Pidgeon, Billy Campbell, Gabbriette Bechtel, and Austin Nichols, and welcomes back original stars Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

I Know What You Did Last Summer hits theaters on July 18. For more, keep up with other upcoming horror movies heading your way.