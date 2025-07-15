After flopping at the box office, it looks like once horror icon M3GAN is dead and buried as the sequel lands on digital just weeks after theatrical release

RIP to my girl M3GAN. It looks like we horror fans can kiss horror icon M3GAN goodbye as her new sequel, M3GAN 2.0, has landed on digital not even 3 weeks after release.

The doll broke the news herself on Twitter, writing, "They said this version of me was 2 much 4 theaters. do with that what u will." The post also states the movie will be available to buy on digital from July 15, and will be out on 4K, DVD, and Blu-ray on September 23. Check out the post below.

they said this version of me was 2 much 4 theaters. do with that what u will. watch m3 at home tomorrow https://t.co/zk8JFcmyOI pic.twitter.com/mJ7h0oJxEPJuly 14, 2025

This is pretty sad news for M3GAN fans, as the sequel only came out in theaters on June 27, meaning the doll’s second outing didn’t even make it three weeks on the big screen. For reference, the first M3GAN movie, which hit cinemas on January 6, 2023, didn't make it into digital platforms until almost 2 months later, on February 24, 2023. The M3GAN DVD and Blu-ray were then released on March 21, 2023.

In its short theatrical run, M3GAN 2.0 made $36,496,600 worldwide, according to BoxOffice Mojo. This is a pretty small sum when compared to the sequel’s budget of around $25 million, not including its vast marketing efforts. The team probably expected the sequel to recreate the original’s critical and commercial success, which earned over $180 million worldwide on a reported budget of just $12 million. But that was not the case.

However, just days after the horror sequel hit screens, Blumhouse CEO Jason Blum had already nailed M3GAN’s coffin shut by addressing how and why M3GAN had flopped, already. On The Town with Matthew Belloni podcast, Blum said, "We all thought M3GAN was like Superman. We could do anything to her… We decided to genre swap, the audience wasn't ready to genre swap."

When we asked director Gerard Johnstone about the genre swap before the movie hit theaters, the filmmaker told GamesRadar+, "I almost didn't want to do anything that would adversely affect that [first] movie… And a great way to do that is like, just not do the same thing again and not even stay in the same genre."

However, the genre swap may not have been the sole reason for the movie’s downfall. The fact that it was released in summer, sandwiched between such blockbusters as Jurassic World Rebirth, F1, and Superman, may have been a factor. Plus, the sequel’s overly humorous marketing sometimes didn't reflect the sci-fi action flick that it is. Whatever it was, it looks like we can kiss M3GAN 3 goodbye.

