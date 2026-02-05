28 Years Later: The Bone Temple has been pulled from theaters after a significant box office drop, and fans are asking Sony to "give it more time!"
28 Years Later is still the highest-grossing installment in the franchise
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple has been pulled from theaters due to a significant box office drop – and fans are not having it.
Per Collider, the film was removed from approximately 1,500 theaters over the weekend after grossing only $1.6 million. The sequel, written by Alex Garland, cost around $63 million to make and, as it stands, has only brought in $53 million. This is especially wild given that the film was lauded with critical acclaim, and has the highest Rotten Tomatoes score out of any film in the 28 Days Later franchise at 93%... with the original Cillian Murphy-led film sitting at 87%.
The Bone Temple serves as a sequel to 28 Years Later, which hit theaters in 2025. Alfie Williams reprises his role from 28 Years Later as Spike, who is navigating his way through post-apocalyptic Britain when he is captured and forced into a sadistic cult led by a tracksuit-wearing weirdo who goes by the name of Sir Lord Jimmy Crystal (Jack O'Connell).
A third 28 Years Later installment was indeed planned, but the box office returns have fans worried about the film's fate.
"Bone Temple box office run feels like a group project where one person (Sony) didn't carry their weight, and now we're all getting a failing grade because of it," someone said.
"There was a damn BLIZZARD the second weekend! Give it more time!" one fan wrote.
"Hey, remember when insane snow and ice prevented a large portion of the US from going to movie theaters for like two weeks. Fuck you guys," wrote another.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
WHO ELSE IS SCARED https://t.co/Ib59RXSKJK pic.twitter.com/IHjgCYPa2NFebruary 5, 2026
"I'm hoping the power of having Cillian Murphy in it will get it greenlit," someone else said, in regards to the planned third film.
"The next movie will happen, there’s too much potential in selling Cillian Murphy starring in 'the true sequel to 28 Days Later,'" another fan commented. "Worst case scenario is it drops the subtitle and is called 29 Years Later or some such."
For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming horror movies heading our way.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.