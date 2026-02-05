28 Years Later: The Bone Temple has been pulled from theaters after a significant box office drop, and fans are asking Sony to "give it more time!"

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple has been pulled from theaters due to a significant box office drop – and fans are not having it.

Per Collider, the film was removed from approximately 1,500 theaters over the weekend after grossing only $1.6 million. The sequel, written by Alex Garland, cost around $63 million to make and, as it stands, has only brought in $53 million. This is especially wild given that the film was lauded with critical acclaim, and has the highest Rotten Tomatoes score out of any film in the 28 Days Later franchise at 93%... with the original Cillian Murphy-led film sitting at 87%.

The Bone Temple serves as a sequel to 28 Years Later, which hit theaters in 2025. Alfie Williams reprises his role from 28 Years Later as Spike, who is navigating his way through post-apocalyptic Britain when he is captured and forced into a sadistic cult led by a tracksuit-wearing weirdo who goes by the name of Sir Lord Jimmy Crystal (Jack O'Connell).

A third 28 Years Later installment was indeed planned, but the box office returns have fans worried about the film's fate.

"Bone Temple box office run feels like a group project where one person (Sony) didn't carry their weight, and now we're all getting a failing grade because of it," someone said.

"There was a damn BLIZZARD the second weekend! Give it more time!" one fan wrote.

"Hey, remember when insane snow and ice prevented a large portion of the US from going to movie theaters for like two weeks. Fuck you guys," wrote another.

WHO ELSE IS SCARED https://t.co/Ib59RXSKJK pic.twitter.com/IHjgCYPa2NFebruary 5, 2026

"I'm hoping the power of having Cillian Murphy in it will get it greenlit," someone else said, in regards to the planned third film.

"The next movie will happen, there’s too much potential in selling Cillian Murphy starring in 'the true sequel to 28 Days Later,'" another fan commented. "Worst case scenario is it drops the subtitle and is called 29 Years Later or some such."

