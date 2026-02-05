28 Years Later: The Bone Temple has been pulled from theaters after a significant box office drop, and fans are asking Sony to "give it more time!"

28 Years Later is still the highest-grossing installment in the franchise

Jack O&#039;Connell and the Jimmies in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple has been pulled from theaters due to a significant box office drop – and fans are not having it.

Per Collider, the film was removed from approximately 1,500 theaters over the weekend after grossing only $1.6 million. The sequel, written by Alex Garland, cost around $63 million to make and, as it stands, has only brought in $53 million. This is especially wild given that the film was lauded with critical acclaim, and has the highest Rotten Tomatoes score out of any film in the 28 Days Later franchise at 93%... with the original Cillian Murphy-led film sitting at 87%.

"I'm hoping the power of having Cillian Murphy in it will get it greenlit," someone else said, in regards to the planned third film.

"The next movie will happen, there’s too much potential in selling Cillian Murphy starring in 'the true sequel to 28 Days Later,'" another fan commented. "Worst case scenario is it drops the subtitle and is called 29 Years Later or some such."

