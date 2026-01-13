28 Years Later: The Bone Temple debuts to near perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

Just days ahead of its release, critics are heaping praise on 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Ralph Fiennes as Dr. Kelson in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
(Image credit: Sony)

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is just days away from release, and reactions to the film have been overwhelmingly positive, landing the film a 95% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Though the film's audience score won't be calculated until after its release, critics are already heaping flowers on The Bone Temple.

Clint Gage of IGN also praises the longevity of the 28 Years Later films, stating that The Bone Temple "is a gruesome and fabulously shot new chapter of the franchise," calling the film "gory and thoughtful in equal measure. There’s a wit and humor at play in The Bone Temple that elevates, in all the right ways, the dramatic stakes of a zombie apocalypse working on its third decade."

