Resident Evil Requiem lead thinks the game is even better than Resident Evil 7 and Revelations, which he also directed: "I think this title will make fans the happiest"

Resident Evil Requiem (or as its friends call it, Resident Evil 9) was finally announced last week after what feels like forever – sure, it's only been two years since the last one, but that's a lifetime at the rate Capcom puts those games out. Almost a year after first teasing it, Koshi Nakanishi has officially been named as the director of Resident Evil Requiem, marking his fourth time in the director's role after Resident Evil: The Mercenaries 3D, Resident Evil: Revelations, and, most notably, Resident Evil 7.

Nakanishi spoke in a video released by Capcom alongside the announcement (translated by Genki_JPN on Twitter ) in which he talks about the upcoming game in comparison to his previous Resident Evil titles. While Resident Evil 7 single-handedly revived the series, and Revelations was the brightest spot during its lowest point, Nakanishi reckons Requiem is set to be the best yet, saying, "Compared to Resident Evil 7 and Revelations, I think this title will make fans the happiest."



YouTuber and one of the biggest Resident Evil content creators, Suzi TheSphereHunter, commented on this, simply saying, "I would agree with him." And considering that Capcom featured her in an official trailer of people reacting to the Summer Game Fest demo , which you can read about in our GamesRadar+ preview from Summer Game Fest . Plus, it looks like Nakanishi has been working towards this game for some time, as fans have spotted a note from RE Outbreak protagonist Alyssa Ashcroft – whose daughter, Grace, is the protagonist of the upcoming game – in Resident Evil 7.

Resident Evil Requiem is playable in first and third-person, letting you toggle between perspectives whenever you want in the options menu.