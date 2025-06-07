Resident Evil 9 Requiem references have been spotted in Resident Evil 7, a game that came out 8 whole years ago

Resident Evil 9 (officially Resident Evil Requiem) was finally revealed to the world at last night's Summer Game Fest show, but Capcom seemingly first teased the horror blockbuster eight years and two Resident Evils ago. (And, also, for 30 minutes last night in a hilarious bait-and-switch.)

After Requiem's bone-chilling first trailer, fans started posting their wildest theories online and some even spotted a note you can find in Resident Evil 7 Biohazard that looks like it ties into the upcoming entry.

It's a document written by Alyssa Ashcroft, an investigative journalist from the oft-forgotten Resident Evil Outbreak, that's talking about a missing persons case and an investigation that's ramping up to solve it.

Heh, there was actually a letter from Alyssa Ashcroft in Resident Evil 7 pic.twitter.com/i8JKVGuGZ3June 6, 2025

Of course, Requiem's announcement trailer heavily features Alyssa's daughter and FBI agent Grace Ashcroft as she's hard at work looking into victims of an unidentified disease. We later see multiple fading missing person posters barely hanging onto a wall - ring any bells? - some really spooky shots of what I assume is The Runwood Hotel, and then poor Raccoon City, all ruined after the events of Resident Evil 1 and 2.

Was Alyssa digging into the same mystery that Grace is now? Was her murder at the Runwood Hotel linked to any of this? Is that same missing persons case still ongoing? The trailer mentions she died eight years ago, meaning RE9 can't take place earlier than 2024-2025 since her note was written in 2016, so how do the other games in the series connect?

There's lots to think about, but we don't need to wait for much longer. Resident Evil 9 comes out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on February 27, 2026.

