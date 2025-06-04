Fantastic Four director appears to rule out a Robert Downey Jr. Doctor Doom cameo before Avengers: Doomsday: "Doom is not part of my film"

Marvel fans who had pinned their hopes on Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom showing up during the events of The Fantastic Four: First Steps may want to sit down. This is going to sting.

Speaking in the new issue of Empire magazine, director Matt Shakman appeared to unequivocally deny rumors that Doom would show his face – in a manner of speaking – in the upcoming Marvel movie this July.

"Doom is not a part of my film, and therefore not a part of my purview," Shakman said.

Of course, semantics could be in play here. After all, the Thunderbolts post-credits scene was directed by the Russo brothers and set up the events of Avengers: Doomsday. There's every chance Doctor Doom won't be a part of Shakman's cut of Fantastic Four, but could be tacked on to the end of the Marvel Phase 6 opener in a surprise after-credits stinger.

Whispers that Robert Downey Jr. would make his MCU comeback ahead of schedule in Fantastic Four originally stemmed from an InSneider report that suggested the Marvel villain would appear in First Steps. Whether that comes to pass remains to be seen – but the Fantastic Four director is doing his best to run interference.

Unfortunately, not everything has been plugged up. Fantastic Four spoilers have been leaking out, first thanks to a Funko Pop figure revealing the existence of Reed and Sue's baby, Franklin. Then, a Snapple promotion (of all things) gave audiences the first full glimpse at Ralph Ineson's towering Galactus.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits cinemas on July 25.

