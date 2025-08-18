How to watch The Future Games Show at Gamescom 2025 – and what to expect

The Future Games Show at Gamescom is almost upon us, so you'll want to be ready to give it a watch as it's happening live – and we've got you covered right here with every date, time, and link to mark on your calendar.

This year's Future Games Show is hosted by Metal Gear Solid actor David Hayter, who plays Snake, and Maggie Robertson, the talented voice behind the ever-stunning Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village. At an exciting 90 minutes, the showcase is set to feature exclusive trailers, stealth demo drops, and world premieres for over 50 upcoming games from AAA publishers and indie developers alike.

Some of the studios you can expect to see include Bandai Namco, Capcom, EA, and Nacon – so there's plenty to look forward to. Immediately afterward, there's also the FGS Live From Gamescom showcase, which will reveal more amazing new demo drops, trailers, and world premieres. A few days later, you can catch the FGS Best Of Gamescom, too – a handy recap and round-up of the week's biggest announcements.

Sounds like fun, right? Read on below for our full rundown on how and when to watch the Future Games Show, as well as what you might see during the Gamescom showcase – and trust us, there's a lot.

How to watch The Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025

You can watch the Future Games Show at Gamescom on Twitch, YouTube, or BiliBili this Wednesday, August 20, at 11am PT, 2pm ET, 7pm BST or 8pm CEST – depending on your timezone. That's the flagship showcase, where you'll witness a developer spotlight with a first look at gameplay and insight from the team behind Resident Evil Requiem, plus an exclusive interview with the Pragmata developers.

Other highlights for the show include an exclusive sit-down with The Blood of Dawnwalker director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz and lead quest designer Rafał Jankowski, new gameplay for the award-winning classic survival horror Tormented Souls 2, a developer presentation on the upcoming Skate reboot, a trailer for Mongolia-based open-world horse game Windstorm: The Legend of Khiimori, and more.

The follow-up FGS Live From Gamescom showcase will cover other new games, including Call of the Elder Gods, Norse: Oath of Blood, and Son of Thanjai. To close things off, you can watch the FGS Best of Gamescom at the end of the week on Sunday, August 24, at 11am PT, 2pm ET, 7pm BST, or 8pm CEST – all via the same links provided above for the primary Future Games Show in a couple of days.



To keep up with all the latest Future Games Show updates, stay updated via the GamesRadar+ website here or follow along on Twitch, Steam, X, Bluesky, Facebook, and TikTok.