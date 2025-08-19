I guess we're riding Chocobos now: Monster Hunter Wilds and Final Fantasy 14 reveal huge crossover with some of the action RPG and MMO's best boss battles and characters changing games

Capcom and Square Enix are teaming up yet again for a Monster Hunter Wilds and Final Fantasy 14 crossover – and it's coming this fall.



As revealed during tonight's Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 showcase, Capcom's working with Final Fantasy 14 developer Square Enix for yet another collaboration with its action RPG series Monster Hunter – this time, Monster Hunter Wilds. The last event to come from both studios was in August of 2018, a whopping seven years ago, when Monster Hunter World and Final Fantasy 14 collided.



Much like during the previous crossover, the action RPG and MMO are both receiving new themed content. Monster Hunter Wilds players can expect to ride Chocobos in place of Seikrets and take on some of Final Fantasy 14's fiercest raid bosses, including "Omega Planetes," a take on Square Enix's Omega foe. As a dedicated raider myself, I'm instantly transported to The Omega Protocol (Ultimate) again – and terrified.

Monster Hunter Wilds x Final Fantasy XIV Special Collaboration - Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Final Fantasy 14 is receiving its own Monster Hunter Wilds-inspired additions to look forward to, too. From colorful Seikrets to ride to a fearsome Arkveld to fend off, there's a plethora of content drawn from the recent action RPG underway. If the past collab between Capcom and Square Enix offers anything to judge by, then it'll be plenty difficult – and plenty rewarding, to boot.



The Monster Hunter Wilds x Final Fantasy 14 crossover arrives in late September and October, but it's not the only exciting news to come from today's Opening Night Live – there's plenty more to come, as per the Gamescom 2025 schedule. For anyone interested in following along with the full event, be sure to explore how to watch The Future Games Show 2025 and this week's other showcases.



While you wait for the big Monster Hunter Wilds x Final Fantasy 14 crossover, browse through some of the other most exciting new games this year and beyond to keep an eye on.