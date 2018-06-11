Monster Hunter World is coming to Final Fantasy 14 - Palicoes unite!

The world of Monster Hunter is about to clash with the world of Final Fantasy. As part of its E3 2018 press conference, Square Enix revealed that its long-running MMO, Final Fantasy 14, would be getting Monster Hunter-themed content (including some vicious-looking dragons and the adorable cat sidekicks known as Palicoes).

Unfortunately, that's pretty much all we know for now. The teaser came at the tail end of a trailer for the next content patch for Final Fantasy 14: Stormblood, dubbed "Under the Moonlight", and was scant on details. It should arrive this summer and will likely be a free, limited-time event, but we'll have to wait for Square Enix to confirm that.

Both Monster Hunter and Final Fantasy 14 have enjoyed major success recently, with Monster Hunter World selling more than 7.5 million copies worldwide, and Final Fantasy 14: Stormblood receiving high praise from critics (including us, actually - read our review by clicking the link above). In other words, this should be a fun crossover.

In the meantime, probably not a bad idea to brush up on your slayer skills. Be sure to check out our Monster Hunter World guide so you'll be prepared to take down all the nasty beasties when they arrive in Final Fantasy 14.

Be sure to check out the E3 2018 schedule to see when the other major players will announce their news, and keep an eye on our list of E3 2018 games to see all the titles coming your way.