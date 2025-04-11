Monster Hunter Wilds' new mega-boss is awesome, but waiting "literal hours" for this thing to spawn is such a buzzkill

Monster Hunter Wilds released Title Update 1 to the world last week, allowing players to tackle the returning boss Mizutsune and finally take the fight to the game's final boss, Zoh Shia, in High Rank. However, Monster Hunter Wilds players are realizing that finally getting your rematch with the big boss isn't quite as simple as asking it for a scrap like the regular monsters.

The first time you fight Zoh Shia in Monster Hunter Wilds' High Rank is a regular quest, allowing you to easily access a rematch with one of the highlights of the base game. However, if you want to have a go at it again, it isn't quite so straightforward. If you've completed Monster Hunter Wilds, you'll no doubt have noticed that Jin Dahaad shows up for a fight every so often, with you getting a popup telling you it has been spotted. Well, Capcom has pulled the same thing with Zoh Shia; the monster only shows up when it feels like it, except unlike Jin Dahaad, there's not an optional quest to take on to repeat battles, and that's led to some confusion within the Monster Hunter community.

One Reddit post asks how you can fight the monster after the first High Rank encounter, and while some have offered their own takes, other players aren't happy. One comment says, "I freaking hate that there isn't an optional quest for this guy. Having to reset the map over and over and over again or, alternatively, wait for literal hours for him to spawn is just stupid." Meanwhile, another says, "Yet another instance of bad game design. MH Wilds is good overall, but there are a few utterly idiotic decisions."

Obviously, there's always a chance Capcom releases a quest for the monster in the future, with the next update set for the end of May. But until that day arrives (if it does), you'll just have to wait if you want to farm that armor set. At least the inclusion of Mizutsune has been well received.

