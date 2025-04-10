And just like that, Monster Hunter Wilds' endgame is way more fun: a big pink bubble fox has saved us from Arkveld and Gore Magala, and there's more help on the way

One of the biggest criticisms of Monster Hunter Wilds is that its endgame is too easy. Luckily, Mizutsune is the newest tier eight Tempered monster you can hunt, and people are loving the challenge it brings.

But if you've been trying to beat Mitzutsune , you may have to try even harder with its new Tempered form.

"I've done several hunts now, and the flipping vertical tail slam attack from enraged Tempered Mizutsune keeps one-shotting people, sometimes two hunters at a time," writes one hunter on Reddit. "It comes out so fast, too. I've even felt its wrath once. The damage skyrockets way beyond normal Mizutsune. Was this intentional or is there something I'm missing here?"

Despite the challenge, players seem to agree the Leviathan has good hit zones, solid openings and trips, threatening attacks, and, best of all, it doesn't smother the camera like Gore.

If you need a reason to face off against the beast beyond just the challenge itself, it also has some great gear for several weapons .

Not everyone loves the armor, but they still think the fight itself is ace.

"I want to take a moment to mention how amazing Mizutsune is," writes a fan on Reddit. "The model is absolutely gorgeous. Easily the best-looking monster in the game. The fur looks so soft, and the iridescence in the scales looks fantastic. The fight is also extremely fun. Bubbleblight is still a solid status that I find more amusing than annoying. Overall I think the difficulty is pretty perfect. I’ll admit I’m not a huge fan of the armor sets, but the weapons are great."

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There are other apex monsters like Rey Dau and Uth Duna that will become tier eight Tempered in the future, but Mizutsune is a good break from the weeks of Gore Magala and Arkveld we've had to deal with.

So, if you bounced off Monster Hunter Wilds because the endgame wasn't hard enough for you, now is the perfect time to get back into it.