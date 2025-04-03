Monster Hunter Wilds Mizutsune release date and details

The Mizutsune in Monster Hunter Wilds goes live tomorrow as part of the Free Title Update 1 for spring, the first major update for MH Wilds since the game launched. Mizutsune is not a new hunt target before showing up in Monster Hunter Wilds - it's been around in previous games, and having fought it in older instalments, I can tell you a lot about its weaknesses, strengths, and tactics.

With that in mind, here's everything that you need to know about the upcoming Mizutsune monster in MH Wilds, including how to fight it, the exact release date and time it'll be going live, and how you unlock the hunt where you get to battle this epitome of bubble trouble.

(Image credit: Capcom)

The Mizutsune release date is, as part of the Monster Hunter Wilds roadmap, coming in tandem with the Free Title Update 1, at the following times/dates:

PDT: Thursday April 3, 2025 8:00PM

Thursday April 3, 2025 8:00PM EDT: Thursday April 3, 2025 11:00PM

Thursday April 3, 2025 11:00PM BST: Friday April 4, 2025 4:00AM

Unlike some additions to Title Update 1, which are scheduled to come later, Mizutsune will be live the moment the update is active too! It's not the only addition – a new Zoh Shia hunt will also be added, as well as event quests and other content, with more like the Arch Tempered Rey Dau coming later.

Mizutsune weaknesses and strategy

(Image credit: Capcom)

Assuming Mizutsune in MH Wilds is consistent with previous appearances (and there's no reason to think that it wouldn't be) the Monster Hunter Wilds weaknesses you need to exploit to beat it are:

Thunder damage (3 stars)

Dragon damage (2 stars)

Ice damage (1 star)

It's also, being an aquatic leviathan foe, immune to water damage and resistant to fire, so you'll want to avoid using those.

In combat, Mizutsune is known for being incredibly slick and fast, coiling, leaping, and dashing in unpredictable motions, firing jets of water from its mouth while also creating bubbles with its attacks that linger on the battlefield.

In previous games, these bubbles inflicted the Bubbleblight condition, which came in two stages. Stage 1 was actually a buff for the player, increasing their evasion and stamina use, but getting hit by another bubble during that time increased it to stage 2, which caused the player to slip and slide around as though incredibly soapy. To cure yourself of either stage, you need to either wait it out or use a Cleanser item – and you'll want to, because Mizutsune's attacks are hard to dodge even without sliding around frictionlessly.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Ultimately this is a fight where you're dependent on speed, control, and evasion. Mizutsune is fast so you need to be faster, and both the Bubbleblight and Waterblight conditions are designed to make you slower and less precise. You'll need to react quickly with defensive options and avoid dangerous areas like the monster's head, meaning that weapons like the Monster Hunter Wilds Dual Blades that encourage speed are especially good here.

How to hunt Mizutsune in Monster Hunter Wilds

(Image credit: Capcom)

Capcom has announced where you will need to go to hunt Mizutsune in MH Wilds already, and the conditions you need to reach to battle it:

Reach Hunter Rank (HR) 21+. Reach the Scarlet Forest area as part of the main story. A new Mizutsune mission will unlock after you speak to Kanya in the main camp (she gives you the fishing related quests to find creatures like the Gravid Bowfin in Monster Hunter Wilds).

