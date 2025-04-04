Where to find Ayejack in Monster Hunter Wilds

Sleeping Ayejack in Monster Hunter Wilds is a Wubwub that's apparently stolen Alma's glasses, which need to be reclaimed as part of the side quest "The Apple of Her Eye". After speaking to the other Wubwubs at the bonfire in this new Monster Hunter Wilds content, they tell you that Sleeping Ayejack is somewhere below the big party, but considering that this is happening on the rooftop of a tower in a dense jungle, "below" could mean a lot of things, especially when looking for a little furry critter in specs.

If you're struggling to find him, we've got Ayejack's location here - don't worry, it's not far, and you don't have to fight anything this time around.

How to find Ayejack's location in MH Wilds (Image: © Capcom) To find Sleeping Ayejack in Monster Hunter Wilds, you need to go back into the Wubwub Hideout in the room below the bonfire, and look at the green leafy papooses hanging from the ceiling. These hold Wubwubs - one of which is wearing a pair of red glasses, in the rough center of the room, near the central tree that grows through it. That's Sleeping Ayejack - speak to him to progress to the next phase of the quest.

Ayejack won't give up the glasses until the receive a sample of Eastern Honey. This can be obtained in a few ways if you don't have it yet:

Swap a Fossilised Fire Opal with the trader Ren

As a rare drop from Honeycombs in the world

As a rare drop from using the Wildlife Capture Net on Giant Vigorwasps

Complete the Side Quest "A Leviathan's Temper" if you haven't yet

Once you have the Honey, give it to Ayejack to get Alma's Glasses. You'll then be able to have her equip them through the Appearance menu in your tent.

