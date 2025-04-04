Monster Hunter Wilds Zoh Shia weaknesses and strategy

The Monster Hunter Wilds Zoh Shia encounter is one that players were initially only able to do once. But now the final boss of MH Wilds is a replayable encounter, something you can hunt over and over - though this comes with no guarantee of success.

Zoh Shia is an incredibly difficult fight, and the buff given to it as part of the Free Title Update 1 has made it into one of the most deadly hunts in all of Monster Hunter Wilds. It's a fight of attrition, as its powerful crystalline shell protects it from damage and can even regenerate if cracked open, at least until you can eventually whittle it down for good through repeated breakings. We'll cover all of Zoh Shia's weaknesses in MH Wilds here, but be warned - one way or another, this won't be an easy fight.

Zoh Shia weaknesses and strategy in MH Wilds

(Image credit: Capcom)

Zoh Shia has the following weaknesses and vulnerabilities in Monster Hunter Wilds:

Weaknesses Dragon

Immunities / Resistances Exhaust Flash Pod Shock Trap Pitfall Trap Sonic Bomb

Effective Items None

Monster attack types and special attacks Fireblight Thunderblight



The Zoh Shia's main strength is the regenerating crystal shell that protects it. This can be broken in sections through continued damage to specific areas, such as the head, legs or wings. The shell will regenerate and cover it again, but it comes back weaker each time, making it easier to crack. The moments where it's broken is your chance to do heavy damage to the exposed skin beneath.

Over time, sections will disappear permanently, revealing burnt-looking skin that the player can target for heavy damage, but this is paired with Zoh Shia becoming more aggressive and using additional elemental moves.

(Image credit: Capcom)

The other thing to keep in mind is that Zoh Shia creates a lot of Wylkcrystals throughout the battlefield as part of its moveset. It will then detonate these with elemental attacks - usually either Fire or Thunder. However, if the player can shoot them with slinger ammo first, you can detonate them prematurely and blow them up in Zoh Shia's face, doing heavy damage and stunning it in the process. This isn't just a useful feature, it's borderline essential to winning the fight - keep it in mind.

Ultimately, the encounter with Zoh Shia is an incredibly long battle and one of attrition. Play cautiously and defensively, and make sure that you have high resistance to fire and thunder. You should always heal if you're at anything less than 50% health, and as a rule, stay away from the head.

Zoh Shia location

(Image credit: Capcom)

If you want to fight Zoh Shia again after the first encounter in the story, you need to do the following:

Reach Hunter Level 50+ Speak to Werner in Suja when alerted to This will include the chance to fight Zoh Shia as part of the "Germination" Assignment quest After completing this, Zoh Shia will randomly spawn in the Ruins during the Inclemency period

It's not guaranteed that it will spawn during that time, but that is the only time it'll spawn, so if it doesn't, keep resting at your tent to set it to that world state.

Want more fun for the Title Update? Check out how to beat the Monster Hunter Wilds Mizutsune here, or find out how to find Ayejack in Monster Hunter Wilds here!

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.