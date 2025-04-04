New Monster Hunter Wilds update brings a monster so fierce fans have gone from calling the game "too easy" to asking "What the hell was that?"
The new Zoh Shia is no joke
As Capcom finally releases its long-awaited first free update for Monster Hunter Wilds, fans discover one of the action RPG's new beasts is anything but easy to take down.
The first major milestone on Monster Hunter Wilds' roadmap has just been reached, with the hotly anticipated Title Update 1 dropping earlier today. The massive patch brings monsters like Mizutsune to the game, along with the Grand Hub and brand-new Arena Quests. It also marks a turning point for fans who worried that Monster Hunter Wilds is too easy, thanks to the return of Zoh Shia – the action RPG's first final boss.
This higher rank Zoh Shia is proving to be quite a behemoth to overcome, with one Reddit thread highlighting as much. "'MH: Wilds is too easy,' my ass," read the original poster's thoughts. "WHAT THE HELL WAS THAT?" Attached is a screenshot showing the new Zoh Shia's carcass, with hundreds of comments in agreement with the OP following. "Yep, this thing is no joke," a fellow player replies. "Just attempted it first time and failed."
"MH:Wilds is too easy" my ass. WHAT THE HELL WAS THAT. from r/MHWilds
They're not alone, either. "Everyone else is like a 10-minute hunt – Zoh Shia took me 30 mins," admits another fan. "DAMN." Elsewhere, responses see people comparing the new fight as one akin to "average" ones found in Monster Hunter World, Capcom's 2018 entry. Others hope that the studio keeps the high-ranking monster's difficulty as challenging as it is right now. "Hopefully, Capcom won't nerf Zho Shia."
Our own Monster Hunter Wilds review praises the game for having the "best combat in the series," and it seems as though it's only going to continue improving over time, if this Title Update is anything to judge by. There's plenty more yet to come to the latest Monster Hunter, too, including "balance changes" and weapon improvements as well as the Festival of Accord: Blossomdance, the game's first seasonal event.
After you finish playing one of the best Monster Hunter games to date, here are some of the other most exciting new games this year and beyond to keep an eye on.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Monster Hunter Wilds Mizutsune release date and details
Monster Hunter Wilds director reveals upcoming "balance changes" for the action RPG, including weapon improvements and nerfs for the "unintentionally overpowered"