New Monster Hunter Wilds update brings a monster so fierce fans have gone from calling the game "too easy" to asking "What the hell was that?"

As Capcom finally releases its long-awaited first free update for Monster Hunter Wilds , fans discover one of the action RPG's new beasts is anything but easy to take down.

The first major milestone on Monster Hunter Wilds' roadmap has just been reached, with the hotly anticipated Title Update 1 dropping earlier today. The massive patch brings monsters like Mizutsune to the game, along with the Grand Hub and brand-new Arena Quests. It also marks a turning point for fans who worried that Monster Hunter Wilds is too easy , thanks to the return of Zoh Shia – the action RPG's first final boss.

This higher rank Zoh Shia is proving to be quite a behemoth to overcome, with one Reddit thread highlighting as much. "'MH: Wilds is too easy,' my ass," read the original poster's thoughts. "WHAT THE HELL WAS THAT?" Attached is a screenshot showing the new Zoh Shia's carcass, with hundreds of comments in agreement with the OP following. "Yep, this thing is no joke," a fellow player replies. "Just attempted it first time and failed."

They're not alone, either. "Everyone else is like a 10-minute hunt – Zoh Shia took me 30 mins," admits another fan. "DAMN." Elsewhere, responses see people comparing the new fight as one akin to "average" ones found in Monster Hunter World , Capcom's 2018 entry. Others hope that the studio keeps the high-ranking monster's difficulty as challenging as it is right now. "Hopefully, Capcom won't nerf Zho Shia."

Our own Monster Hunter Wilds review praises the game for having the "best combat in the series," and it seems as though it's only going to continue improving over time, if this Title Update is anything to judge by. There's plenty more yet to come to the latest Monster Hunter, too, including "balance changes" and weapon improvements as well as the Festival of Accord: Blossomdance, the game's first seasonal event.



