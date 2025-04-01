Monster Hunter Wilds director reveals upcoming "balance changes" for the action RPG, including weapon improvements and nerfs for the "unintentionally overpowered"

There are "various adjustments" in the works

As Capcom continues working towards the first free update for Monster Hunter Wilds before its release later this week, director Yuya Tokuda highlights some of the other changes coming to the action RPG in the future – including a variety of balance adjustments.

In a recent post on the official Monster Hunter website, Tokuda outlines a couple of title updates planned for Wilds, including the first, coming on April 4, and the second, set to drop sometime this summer. The director also looks toward the more distant future, detailing changes to monsters and the game's overall balance, particularly regarding weapons, "in response to some of the feedback after launch."

Capcom is "planning to make various adjustments to the game," as Tokuda puts it, that "will be implemented gradually with each upcoming title update in order to make the game more enjoyable for everyone for a longer period of time." The lead then cites the Hammer, which arguably already stands as one of the best Monster Hunter Wilds weapons in many a fan's heart, as a weapon with "upward adjustments" underway.

"For example," writes Tokuda, "we are currently carefully considering upward adjustments for the Hammer, and then looking at other overall weapon balance adjustments with a goal to implement them either in the end of May update or the second title update in summer." Nerfs are also in the works: "Some unintentionally overpowered things will be adjusted downward, but we will also be adjusting other parts upward, making for a generally balanced update."

Some balance changes will arrive sooner than others, including Corrupted Mantle nerfs and buffs to other Mantles, "balancing the line-up of Mantles to suit everyone's style of play." It's a lot to look forward to, but it's unsurprising to see just how much Capcom has in store for what our own Monster Hunter Wilds review dubs "the new peak of the series" and an "early contender for game of the year."

After you finish playing one of the best Monster Hunter games to date, here are some of the other most exciting new games this year and beyond to keep an eye on.

