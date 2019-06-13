E3 2019 schedule: Every game, conference, and major announcement recapped

The E3 2019 schedule of press conferences has officially wrapped up, with new announcements from Microsoft, Nintendo, Bethesda, and many more, and the E3 2019 show floor is open with hundreds of playable E3 2019 games . If you've missed some of the shows so far, not to worry; we've got the entire E3 2019 schedule recapped here, including summaries from all of the big press conferences. Now that the big pressers are over, the E3 Coliseum show hosted by The Game Awards' Geoff Keighly is in full swing, and we've got the full lineup listed below.

From huge reveals to mega updates on already existing games, the E3 2019 schedule recap links below will give you all the key info on what happened during the biggest gaming event of the war. We've had exciting news on titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Animal Crossing Switch, Watch Dogs Legion, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order , The Outer Worlds, and many more. Sony decided to skip E3 entirely this year in favor of "exploring new and familiar ways to engage our community," but that doesn't mean we haven't had plenty of news about games like Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Shenmue 3. You can learn all the big reveals and fresh details by hitting up the links below.

The main event now is the E3 Coliseum show, a mix of in-depth interview with game developers and intriguing panels between game luminaries and the occassional celebrity. Here's the rest of the lineup for this year's E3 Coliseum show:

E3 2019 schedule: Thursday, June 13

E3 Coliseum

10:00 AM PST - Minecraft: The next 10 years

10:30 AM PST - Darksiders: Action adventure evolved

11:00 AM PST - SKY: Exploring thatgamecompany’s New Social Adventure

11:30 AM PST - Gaming Inside the Story: Single-Player Narrative in VR, hosted by Troy Baker

12:00 PM PST - Elon Musk in conversation with Todd Howard

1:00 PM PST - On Justin Roiland's Trover Saves the Universe and Squanch Games

1:30 PM PST - Control

2:30 PM PST - Roller Champions: A Tale of Evolving Game Design

3:00 PM PST - The Outer Worlds: An inside look

4:30 PM PST - Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - Behind The Scenes

5:00 PM PST - The Cast and Developers of Afterparty

