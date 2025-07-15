Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake won't have an upgrade or cross save on Switch 2, making the JRPG's game-key card your only physical option
The Switch version won't run any better on Switch 2, either
Square Enix has confirmed that there won't be an option to upgrade Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake on Nintendo Switch to a Switch 2 edition.
Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake was recently confirmed to be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 alongside the announcement of its October release date alongside the PC, Xbox, PS5, and Switch, which Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake released on last year. While the remake of Dragon Quest 3 was only 7.7GB, Square Enix confirmed that the 1 & 2 remake will be on a game-key card, but there's even worse news for Switch 2 players who want a physical copy.
In a FAQ on the Dragon Quest website Square Enix confirms that the Switch 2 and Switch versions of Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake won't be cross-compatible. If you wanted to buy a physical Switch copy of the game to play on your Switch 2, you can play it, but "it will perform as it would on a Nintendo Switch," so if you wanted to play it with the Switch 2 performance improvements you're out of luck.
Square says that there won't be an upgrade path available for Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake from Switch to Switch 2, meaning you'll need to buy the Switch 2 version if you want to play that version. Not only that, but there won't be cross-save between both versions either. This, mixed with the fact there's no actual physical release of Dragon Quest 1 & 2 on Switch 2, instead being a game-key card, makes it a complete bummer for Switch 2 owners.
Our GamesRadar+ preview of the remake said "these lovingly made refreshes are shaping up to be a wonderfully accessible way to experience a crucial piece of gaming history," so it sounds like a worthy remake, it's just a shame there's no good way to get a Switch 2 version physically.
