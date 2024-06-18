Square Enix is giving the original JRPGs an HD-2D upgrade with Dragon Quest 1 & 2 in 2025
The rumored Dragon Quest trilogy remake is coming - just not all in the same package
Not content with simply re-revealing Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake during today's Nintendo Direct, Square Enix also confirmed that a separate remake of Dragon Quest 1 & 2 is also coming, and due to launch in 2025.
We don't have any direct footage of Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake, but it's a safe bet it'll look a whole lot like what we've seen of the 3 remake.
This story is developing.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.