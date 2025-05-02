Chrono Trigger remake reportedly revealed by Dragon Quest and JRPG pioneer Yuji Horii, who seemingly didn't know it was a secret: "You have heard nothing"

We could be closer than ever to getting the first-ever, full-blown, proper Chrono Trigger remake, as JRPG pioneer Yuji Horii has reportedly revealed by mistake.

As spotted by Gematsu, Horii appeared at a panel during Napoli Comicon, and according to (so far) two different attendees on social media, seemed to accidentally reveal that a Chrono Trigger remake is in the works.

An unverified video of the supposed interaction has surfaced on Twitter, and you can see Horii say something into the microphone that sends the crowd into a tizzy, and then a brief exchange happens between the host of the panel and a translator, who turns to the audience with a pointed message spoken in Italian.

According to one attendee, here's what happened: Horii casually dropped the Earth-shattering news that Chrono Trigger is being remade, and the translator relayed that to the host of the panel, who said "wait, if that's true, this is big." Apparently, the translator then asked Horii for confirmation, and at that point Horii realized he had slipped up. This was communicated to the host, and the translator said: "You have heard nothing."

Update: My colleague who is proficient in Italian was able to corroborate that the above is an accurate depiction of what was said, although she wasn't able to hear Chrono Trigger being explicitly mentioned through all of the noise in the room. I've also reached out to Square Enix for comment and will update this article if I hear back.

If true, this would be big indeed. Chrono Trigger needs no introduction, as it's universally regarded as one of the best and most influential JRPGs ever created, with Horii himself having supervised and written the scenario. If I could independently verify that Horii himself revealed the remake, this would be a much hotter story. But alas, right now it deserves to be taken with some serious salt, as all we have are reports from social media users.

Still, there isn't anyone reputable directly refuting these accounts, so for now, I'm staying cautiously optimistic for my fellow JRPG sickos.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There's a good reason Chrono Trigger remains the number one king on our list of the best JRPGs ever.