Dragon Quest's Yuji Horii didn't actually reveal a Chrono Trigger remake after all, despite reports the JRPG classic was making a comeback

Frequent Dragon Quest lead and JRPG maestro Yuji Horii didn't actually leak a Chrono Trigger remake, despite recent reports to the contrary.

Earlier this week, Horii attended a panel at Napoli Comicon, and a number of purported attendees claimed the designer had accidentally revealed the existence of a full-fledged Chrono Trigger remake in celebration of its 30th anniversary, before telling the crowd via a translator that "You have heard nothing." An unverified video poured more fuel on the fires, too.

But now, footage from the event has finally been released and you can see Chrono Trigger isn't actually mentioned by Horii. Gematsu was able to translate what was said and have confirmed that "Horii himself never actually says anything about a remake of Chrono Trigger (like at all—it was all the interpreter). Sorry to burst everyone's bubble."

The internet was immediately set ablaze at the mere mention of a full-fat remake for the legendary time-hopping JRPG. For those not in the know, Chrono Trigger was the product of a collaboration between Horii, former Final Fantasy frontman Hironobu Sakaguchi, and Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama. Basically it was an iconic game made by some iconic people, and it's stood the test of time.

Of course, this doesn't mean that a Chrono Trigger remake definitely isn't in the pipeline, it just means that Horii hasn't confirmed its existence. Square Enix previously said it would be "launching various projects that go beyond the world of the game over the next year to express our gratitude to everyone who has played Chrono Trigger" for its 30th birthday.

Regardless, fellow JRPG sickos shouldn't get their hopes up until the publisher officially reveals what it's got planned. Plus, Chrono Trigger doesn't really need a remake - its Steam port is still gorgeous, and honestly, what could a remake even improve upon at this point?

