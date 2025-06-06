Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles will have a free Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade, which is great because the separate new version is just a code in a box

Square Enix has confirmed that the upcoming Final Fantasy Tactics remake, The Ivalice Chronicles, will get a free Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade for owners of the original Switch version.

One of the best things from PlayStation State of Play during Summer Game Fest 2025 was Square Enix finally announcing the long-rumored Final Fantasy Tactics remake. Square Enix has some additional good news regarding the Nintendo Switch 2 edition of the game.

If you haven't been paying attention, the Nintendo Switch 2 Editions of original Switch games are a bit of a convoluted case. For games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Party Jamboree, you'll need to pay an upgrade fee to get the Switch 2 version. Nintendo's own games are often a $10 or $20 upgrade depending on how much is added, while others like Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time are only charging $2.50. No Man's Sky decided to skirt the fee altogether, giving the upgrade for free.

Hello Games is about to have company, as Square Enix has confirmed on its Japanese web store (via Genki_JPN on Twitter) that Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles will have a free Switch 2 upgrade for owners of the original Switch version. And considering the physical version of the Switch 2 edition is a code in a box, that's a relief. Now you can buy the more robust Switch version and just upgrade.

Curiously, Dragon Quest 1+2 HD-2D remake – which was also recently confirmed to be getting a Switch 2 release – doesn't have this disclaimer on its Square Enix store page. Hopefully this is something Square changes as we get closer to launch.

