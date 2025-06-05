Nintendo Switch 2 game upgrades explained

The Nintendo Switch 2 is backwards compatible with most original Switch games, but there's more. Not only can you play your digital (and physical) original Switch games on the new handheld, but Nintendo has also provided ways to upgrade your older games and make them perform even better on the shiny new device.



From today, you can download free upgrades for some of the best Nintendo Switch games for your Switch 2, bringing optimized frame rates, HDR support, and compatibility with the brand-new GameShare feature to the table. To make matters confusing, they aren't the only upgrades Ninty is providing. Separate Upgrade Packs allow you to experience the Switch 2 Editions of your games for an additional cost.



With two sets of upgrades available from day one, one free and one paid, it can be confusing to know what sets them apart. One set adds some well-warranted performance improvements while the other straight up provides you with the Switch 2 versions of your games. To make knowing what upgrades are in store for your Switch 2 less of a headache, I've outlined below what sets them apart and what they both bring to your new handheld.

Free Nintendo Switch upgrades

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo has dropped free updates for a select number of original Nintendo Switch games. So far, 12 games from the existing Switch library have received these free-to-download upgrades, including Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which was notably plagued with performance issues when it originally launched on November 18, 2022. The update smooths out movement and boosts image quality whether you're in handheld or docked mode.



The nitty gritty details of these upgrades will depend on the individual title. For example, as a co-op game, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury has received support for the Switch 2's new GameShare feature. This now means that, during the Bowser's Fury DLC, one person can control Mario and another can control Bowser Jr through sharing the game locally or online. Whereas, Game Builder Garage has had its visuals optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs, as well as support for the new Joy-Con 2 controller mouse controls.



A full list of the Nintendo Switch games that have received free updates for the Switch 2 so far can be found below:

51 Worldwide Games

ARMS

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

Game Builder Garage

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

Super Mario Odyssey

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

Nintendo has not yet announced any plans to provide free updates for any more titles from its vast original library of games. However, the Nintendo site lists software update dates for the games included so far, which could be a sign that there's far more to come.

These are great for saving some cash, especially if you already own any game that's got the Switch 2 Edition treatment already, physically or digitally.

Nintendo Switch 2 Upgrade Packs

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo Switch 2 Upgrade Packs are their own separate entity. By purchasing any one of these packs, you can transform your original Switch games from Super Mario Jamboree to the Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom to the Switch 2 Editions - all without having to fully re-buy the game.

If you happen to be a paying Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack member, you can also get access to the Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom upgrade packs for free, as they're included in the service on launch day. See a full list of upgrade packs and their release dates below:

Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV upgrade pack (July 24)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition upgrade pack (June 5)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition upgrade pack (June 5)

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World upgrade pack (August 28)

For example, if you already have a copy of Super Mario Party Jamboree sitting on your shelf, purchasing the $19.99 / £16.99 upgrade pack will transform it into Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV, giving you all those new Switch 2 exclusive features. You can purchase the upgrade packs via Nintendo or other retailers, you will then be provided with a digital code to enter into the Nintendo eShop. Alternatively, they're also available through the Switch 2 eShop.



What new features and performance upgrades you receive after downloading these upgrade packs depends on what new features were added to the Switch 2 versions of these games. That's because you are now basically receiving the Switch 2 game at a reduced cost.

