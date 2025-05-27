Dragon Quest 1&2 HD-2D Remake is coming to Switch 2 this October, but it looks like the JRPGs are packed onto Nintendo's divisive game-key cards

Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake went through somewhat of a long development after being originally announced in 2021 and releasing in 2024. But when Square Enix announced that remakes of Dragon Quest 1 and 2 were being developed alongside it for PC, Xbox, PS5, and Switch, that wait made a bit more sense.

And now, just under a year out from that announcement – to celebrate Dragon Quest Day – Square has confirmed that not only are the games coming to Nintendo Switch 2, but they're coming out on October 30, 2025.

Considering that Dragon Quest 3 did better "than initially assumed" with the Switch version doing significantly better than the others (if the first week sales in Japan are anything to go by), it's no surprise Square wants to get in on the Switch 2 hype.

Unfortunately, that song we've had to sing for almost every third-party Switch 2 game – the physical edition is a game key card, meaning you'll need to download the full game, even if you have the cartridge in your Switch 2.

Alongside the new announcement, a number of press previews for the upcoming remakes have dropped. In our GamesRadar+ preview, Tom Regan said, "Whether you're slaying your first slimes in Alefgard or the thought of playing Dragon Warrior on a CRT makes you embarrassingly misty-eyed, it's hard not to be charmed by this loving ode to gaming past."

He later added, "While Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake are largely a continuation of what Square did with the third game, these lovingly made refreshes are shaping up to be a wonderfully accessible way to experience a crucial piece of gaming history."



So, we can add Dragon Quest 1&2 HD-2D Remake to the list of upcoming Switch 2 games, even if it's one of those lame key cards.