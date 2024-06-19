Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D studio admits revealing the remake of the iconic JRPG over 3 years ago was "too early"

Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D's developer has expressed regret over announcing the ambitious remake too early.

Yesterday, during a Nintendo Direct, Square Enix finally unveiled the Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D remake launch date, which will be November 14. The game expands its platform offerings to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. However, the wait for the announcement was long—three years, in fact, between the first reveal of the remake and yesterday's new trailer and release date.

Team Asano, the remake's developer, has expressed regret at the length of time in the tweet below. As translated by Automaton Media, the developer writes that it's "been told that too much time has passed since we announced the start of development, but this isn't unusual, seeing as all of our titles have taken three to four years to develop.

"However, the initial announcement was too early compared to others. We are reflecting on this. So, thank you very much for waiting," the tweet from Team Asano further adds. It sure sounds like Team Asano is going to take more consideration of when it announces games in the future.

We've already played Square Enix's remake for ourselves, and in our full Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D remake, we called it an incredible upgrade on a classic original. Square Enix shocked everyone yesterday by simultaneously announcing Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD remakes out of nowhere, both of which are set for launch as one package next year.

