Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate isn't canceled despite the lack of updates confirms series creator Yuji Horii, who says the team is "working hard" on the JRPG
Almost four years after its reveal, Dragon Quest 12 is still alive and kicking
Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate was announced almost four years ago, if you can believe it, but despite news being incredibly light on the ground since, series creator Yuji Horii has confirmed that the devs are still "working hard" on it.
The next new Dragon Quest instalment was first revealed during the series' 35th Anniversary livestream back in 2021 alongside Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake, and while the latter was finally released last year, we're still yet to see anything of The Flames of Fate other than its logo. However, speaking in a recent livestream alongside his KosoKoso Hōsō Kyoku radio show group (translated by Automaton), Horii shuts down concerns that the JRPG could be canceled, and says he hopes the team will be able to gradually share more about it.
Of course, Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate isn't the only Dragon Quest game in the works at Square Enix, as HD-2D remakes of Dragon Quest 1 and 2 are set to release at some point this year, completing the HD-2D collection of the original trilogy. The upcoming remakes don't have an exact release date just yet, but they should be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC before the end of 2025.
Back in 2021, it was hinted that Dragon Quest 12 will shake up the series as we know it, at least somewhat, as the then president of Square Enix, Yosuke Matsuda, said it'll take "into account the next 10 to 20 years" of the series, noting that while some parts will fit into the traditional Dragon Quest image, "new elements are also necessary." What that'll look like in the full release is yet to be seen – after all, we've not even had a proper trailer yet, but with Square Enix's track record of creating some of the best JRPGs out there, it's definitely worth staying excited about.
