"It is a mistranslation regarding a Chrono Trigger Remake" says Square Enix, further dashing hopes of a new version of the iconic RPG 30 years after its release

I have terrible news for all you Chrono Trigger fans out there. It was recently reported that writer Yuji Horii said he was contemplating a remake of the 1995 RPG, but Square Enix itself now claims that was just a mistranslation.

In a series of mistranslations and rumours, it was reported at the start of May that Horii essentially leaked the existence of a Chrono Trigger remake . The original is considered one of the most influential and best RPGs ever made, so a remake would be welcomed by a lot of fans.

But don't get your hopes up. Horii did state, "I get a lot of requests for the remake of Chrono Trigger as well, and so I am starting to contemplate on it." However, Square Enix has now stepped in to put these rumours to bed.

As reported by GameSpark (with translations provided by Genki), Square Enix says: "It is a mistranslation regarding a Chrono Trigger Remake. Horii-san never made any such statement."

Square Enix have officially denied overseas reports that Yuji Horii said they are working on a Chrono Trigger Remake. “It is a mistranslation.”"It is a mistranslation regarding a Chrono Trigger Remake. Horii-san never made any such statement."https://t.co/9dIZjjQchC pic.twitter.com/72vWsFmXH4May 18, 2025

Now, this is just a rebuttal of the initial report that Horii leaked a remake, it isn't an outright denial that there's a remake in the works or being considered, but you still shouldn't hold your breath for one.

Huffing a lethal dose of copium, some people on Twitter believe this denial is actually confirmation of a remake.

"That means it's happening," excitedly tweets one hopeful fan. "So it is true then," adds another. Some think the game doesn't need a remake and is perfect as it is. What do you think?

