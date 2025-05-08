JRPG sickos, I hate to get your hopes up again, but Yuji Horii says he's "starting to contemplate" a Chrono Trigger remake

At great risk of reigniting the JRPG community's hopes only for them to be dashed immediately after, it is my duty to inform y'all that Yuji Horii has definitely, for sure this time, mentioned a Chrono Trigger remake, and he says he's "contemplating" the project.

Understand that I'm just as excited as anyone about a potential Chrono Trigger remake. It's one of the best JRPGs of all time and often takes the top spot in lists like the one I just linked to, and for damn good reason. So far, nothing's been confirmed, but after a terribly disappointing rollercoaster of news late last week, we now have legitimate reason to be excited, and this time I'm pretty certain nothing's being lost in translation.

For a refresher, last week I reported on mistranslated comments from Horii that initially seemed to strongly suggest a Chrono Trigger remake had just been mistakenly revealed. But over the weekend, a new video of the panel surfaced in which it was made clear that Horii never even mentioned the remake at all, and I wept along with my deflated JRPG comrades.

Now, via an interview with Gamereactor, Horii said through his own translator that he's considering remaking Chrono Trigger. Commenting on the 30th anniversary, here's the exact quote from the video interview:

"It has been a long time. Yes, I want to do something. Currently, Dragon Quest has seen 3, 1, and 2 remakes. I get a lot of requests for the remake of Chrono Trigger as well, and so I am starting to contemplate on it."

Obviously, this is a lot less juicy than Horii accidentally confirming a Chrono Trigger remake, but after that letdown over the weekend, I'm just happy to subsist on more than pure copium. We're so sort of kind of back, guys.

After years of despising JRPGs, Clair Obscur has finally brought me around by ditching the standard cast of tedious teenagers.