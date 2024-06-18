Nintendo Direct June 2024 live coverage - all the news as it happens

Refresh

And that's it! We're all done here. Whew. That was a big one.

Coming 2025, seems like? "Please wait a little bit longer."

Nothing terrible unexpected here, to be honest? It looks like a Metroid Prime game but on the Nintendo Switch. First-person camera and all. Official title seems to be Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.

It's real. It's really really. Metroid Prime 4 exists and they are showing it here and now. (No clown makeup for me, but apologies to Mr. Harris and his Silksong desire.)

Last announcement time! And it is...

Romancing Saga 2 remake, Romancing Saga 2: Revenge of the Seven, coming to Nintendo Switch as well. Turn-based battles "evolved" into timeline battles. Lots of decisions to be made that will change the story. Launching October 24, 2024 on Nintendo Switch.

The Hundred Line Last Defense Academy, launching early 2025 on Nintendo Switch. As expected, from the Danganronpa people.

Danganronpa-looking strategy RPG? Last Defense Academy?

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection! Including a title that wasn't released outside of Japan previously. New hand-drawn visuals, but you can also swap back to the sprites. A nice gallery of art and designs and music. Launching September 6, 2024 on Nintendo Switch.

Tales of the Shire! It's Animal Crossing with Hobbits. Holiday 2024 on Nintendo Switch. Seems fine? Seems fine.

Stray! On Nintendo Switch! I feel like we knew this was coming, but maybe that's just my brain making things up again. Cyberpunkish kitty platformer/puzzler on a new platform is always welcome, though. Holiday 2024 on Switch.

And here's Nintendo talking about Lego Horizon Adventures, which isn't exactly surprising. Locations inspired by the original game. Blast boots and gravity bombs can be used. Aloy rebuilds her home over time and can wear a bunch of outfits like... a hot dog. Two-player local or online co-op. Launching this holiday on Nintendo Switch.

And, after the reveal of a new Zelda, Just Dance 2025 Edition. Tough act to follow.

With no Link, the fate of the kingdom is now in Zelda's hands. There are apparently a lot of echoes in the game to use that can be solved in different ways. (Briefly shown is making a bunch of beds to climb.)



September 26, 2024 launch for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom with a special Switch Lite as well.

The big mechanic here has Zelda creating "echoes" of various things previously encountered. Rocks you can throw, monsters that fight by your side. Different monsters are useful in different situations -- "wisdom is key after all."

And there it is, folks. They're officially doing more Zelda remakes in the style of the Link's Awakening one. Wait! No! A new game! The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom with playable Zelda.

Over 100 minigames. That's a lot of ways to get mad at your friends. Up to 20 players can compete online in a specific mode (Koopathalon?). Launching October 17, 2024 for the Nintendo Switch.

It's a new Mario Party! Super Mario Party Jamboree. Lots of little minigames, as usual, across what appears to be new game board with some returning.

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection Arcade Classics is coming to Nintendo Switch this year. Whole mess (7?) of fighters and brawlers in here. That includes Marvel vs. Capcom 2.

A new Phantom Brave? What year is this?? Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero is coming to Nintendo Switch. Coming 2025.

With online multiplayer! My gods. All of this available later today.

Zelda: A Link to the Past Four Swords is coming to Nintendo Switch Online! Metroid Zero Mission too! And N64 Mature titles are coming -- with Turok: Dinosaur Hunter. And Perfect Dark! If you can believe it!

Darkest Dungeon 2 is coming to Nintendo Switch. It's Darkest Dungeon 2 on the Switch! July 15, 2024, pre-orders later today.

Deckbuilding Metal Slug? Be still my heart. Metal Slug Attack Reloaded out on Nintendo Switch later today.

The New Denpa Men... This is one for our very own Dustin Bailey. Free to play, July 22, 2024 on Nintendo Switch. I'm not sure what I just saw, if I'm being honest.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD! It's Luigi's Mansion 2 but in high definition. June 27, 2024, which we already new.

Funko Fusion is up. I... I'm sorry, the gameplay and puzzles and such all seem interesting but I can't get over my personal aversion to Funkos. September 13, 2024 on Nintendo Switch.

Also! Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake set for 2025! Nice completion of the trilogy there.

This thing looks absolutely gorgeous, and I suspect many folks won't be familiar with the original, so they'll have plenty to look forward to when it releases for the Nintendo Switch on November 14, 2024.

The time is nigh... for the Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake. Looking good! But then HD-2D is basically made specifically for me.

Two-player local co-op! 80 levels total, including those from the 3DS version. Releasing January 16, 2025.

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is also coming to Nintendo Switch! It's Donkey Kong Country Returns but in high definition. That's... that's just what it is.

Another anime-looking game called Farmagia with designs from the creator of Fairy Tail. Seems like you grow monsters in the ground like produce? And then use them to fight. A little bit Stardew Valley, a little bit Monster Rancher. But without the CDs.



November 1, 2024 on Nintendo Switch.

New crewmate and impostor roles being added to Among Us! Why this is in the Nintendo Direct, I don't know, but it's coming out later today.

New Disney Illusion Island update available later today! Kind of an overlooked little fun title in my opinion.



Hello Kitty game also escaping mobile next year, and Looney Tunes Wacky World of Sports coming this fall.

Mio: Memories in Orbit coming 2025.

Now what is this atmospheric lovely little thing. Some kind of robotic platformer and world. Weird sad robot alert.

Basketball is being added as a free update to the Nintendo Switch Sports game. Two-on-two matches with motion controls, basket challenges solo or multiplayer. Online play for the two-on-two matches. So if you've really been gunning for more sports games, look forward to this summer.

New name though. Fantasian Neo Dimension launching this holiday.

Fantasian! It's real! It's escaping Apple Arcade!

Fairy Tail 2 from Koei Tecmo. Launching this winter. Big year for anime games, if that's your thing.

Seeing some gameplay from Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition. We already knew this was coming, but it's interesting to see challenges in there.

First new entry and almost 9 years, according to Nintendo. Described as a seafaring adventure across multiple islands. And on to the next!

Gameplay here looking like a solid translation of how this worked on the handheld consoles.



Mario & Luigi Brothership is coming November 7, 2024.

Mario & Luigi it is! But in true-blue 3D. Looking good, fellas. How long has it been since a truly new one of these? Because that's what this actually looks like.

Promising start to see Luigi and Mario off the bat. A port or remake of one of the mobile RPGs, maybe?

And here we go!

And look, if this is the last truly significant Nintendo Direct during the OG Switch's time as the main attraction, it'd be lovely if this were a total blowout, wouldn't it? I'll ready my clown makeup, just as Mr. Harris did, but for me it'll be about Metroid Prime 4.

That said, 40 minutes is an awfully long time. And this is Nintendo we're talking about; Directs have a history of being short, sweet, and to the point. If the company is spending this long in a Direct alone, that sounds like something particularly beefy is on the horizon. We only have 10 minutes left until we all collectively find out what, exactly, that might be.

(Image credit: Nintendo) It does seem worth noting that I still hold the same opinion that I did at the end of May: it really feels like Nintendo might just coast directly into the Switch 2. While I'd love for some big, huge surprises out of today's Nintendo Direct, I'm also pretty content with what I already have on my Switch. (I wouldn't turn my nose up at a surprise Unicorn Overlord expansion, however.)

And with just over 20 minutes to go until this thing really kicks off, you're now stuck with me, GamesRadar+ US Managing Editor Rollin Bishop, for the remainder of this flight.



How are we all? Hydrated? Ready for anything? I know I am.

There's been some chatter online that we may see Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi's throwback RPG Fantasian released beyond Apple Arcade. Now, if you'll excuse me, I'll be spending the next 40 mins trying to manifest the rumor into being.

Just under one hour to go until showtime, gang! Grab those snacks if you need 'em.

One thing I'm sure many would like to see is Hollow Knight: Silksong. Mind you, the Microsoft Store recently stated that we'd have to wait another 7,974 years to play it, which is mean and perhaps a sign not to get those hopes up. Dare we dream, though?

So what are we getting? As for first-party upcoming Switch games, it looks a tad light. Luigi's Mansion 2 HD and Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition are due this year, but we don't know of much else. Perhaps that means the Direct will be dominated by third-party games, or we could be in for some surprises. A selection of upgraded Zelda classics for Switch has been rumored for ages, after all.

Nintendo might not be talking about the Switch 2, but we can catch you up. After oodles of reports and rumors, Nintendo revealed on May 7 that, yes, the Switch successor is a thing and something that'll be shown off properly "within this fiscal year." It all adds that sense of 'will they?' before each new showcase. Regarding this Direct, though, they will not.