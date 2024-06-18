Metroid Prime 4 is finally due to launch in 2025, 8 years after it was first revealed

Metroid Prime 4 finally resurfaced as part of today's Nintendo Direct, and it's due to launch in 2025.

Officially titled Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, the game once again sees bounty hunter Samus Aran taking on Space Pirates and the titular alien Metroids. The brief footage shown in the Nintendo Direct will look pretty familiar to anybody who's played the original Metroid Prime trilogy, just with some notable visual upgrades over the GameCube and Wii originals.

This story is developing.