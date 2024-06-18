Metroid Prime 4 is finally due to launch in 2025, 8 years after it was first revealed

Finally, Metroid Prime's big comeback is upon us

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
Metroid Prime 4 finally resurfaced as part of today's Nintendo Direct, and it's due to launch in 2025.

Officially titled Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, the game once again sees bounty hunter Samus Aran taking on Space Pirates and the titular alien Metroids. The brief footage shown in the Nintendo Direct will look pretty familiar to anybody who's played the original Metroid Prime trilogy, just with some notable visual upgrades over the GameCube and Wii originals.

This story is developing.

Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

