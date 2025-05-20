Nintendo files new trademarks for 2 Metroid classics and a beloved 2007 DS game, sparking hopes of remakes: "Never say never"

As Nintendo gears up for the long-awaited release of the Switch 2, eagle-eyed fans discover a few new trademarks filed by the company for some 2000s classics.

Two of the new trademarks, as noted by Stealth40k in an online post, include Metroid Prime Hunters and Metroid Prime 3: Corruption. The former game was originally released in 2006 on the Nintendo DS, while the latter entry in the iconic Metroid series came a year later in 2007 but launched on the Wii. Unsurprisingly, comments see hopeful fans of the action-adventure gems speculating about possible remakes or re-releases.

Nintendo renewed the trademarks for Metroid Prime 3 Corruption and Metroid Prime Hunters today. https://t.co/pMw8z1RCrF pic.twitter.com/kZ6YUPkmcyMay 19, 2025

"METROID PRIME MEGA COLLECTION HERE WE COME," exclaims one such person in Stealth40k's replies. Another questions, "Could this mean that they're coming to the Switch 2 soon?" Elsewhere, a fan writes that he's got his own fingers crossed for "a Prime trilogy remaster." There's no telling what the new trademarks filed by Nintendo could actually mean, though – and they're not the only ones to have been spotted, either.

As Reddit user BreafingBad points out in a thread, "Nintendo has filed a new trademark for Hotel Dusk: Room 215 in Japan," too. For those unacquainted with the point-and-click gem that is Hotel Dusk: Room 215, it's a DS fan-favorite that released in 2007. There hasn't been much word on the game, despite its solid reputation, since then, which is why the trademark being filed feels like a significant milestone – and perhaps a sign of more to come.

Much like Metroid stans, fans of Hotel Dusk: Room 215 respond to BreafingBad's post with hopes of an Another Code: Recollection-style remake. "I would buy a Hotel Dusk remake so, so, SO fast," admits one. "Absolutely love that game." Another opts to ponder a potential follow-up to the 2007 release and its 2010 follow-up Last Window: "We need a sequel." For now, however, I suppose we'll all have to wait and see what the new trademarks truly mean.

