Metroid Prime 4 is "Out Now," a London Underground ad cruelly claims, but I wouldn't rush to the Switch 2 eShop just yet

A London Underground banner is telling commuters that Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, a game currently without a release date, is "Out Now."

Internet posters began noticing the cruel Oxford Circus Station ad last night, taking to social media to share the massive banner that shows Samus Aran's fancy new suit alongside Metroid Prime 4's Nintendo Switch 2 Edition logo. Some features are listed in a little box below that, but the real kicker is an "Out Now" badge.

Metroid Prime 4 "out now" banner spotted in London Underground https://t.co/LXkXMFoytU pic.twitter.com/36fgqCZJlXJune 19, 2025

Which is weird, because the last time I checked, Metroid Prime 4 isn't out now. We actually don't even know when it is properly hitting store shelves, and no, it hasn't been shadow dropped, either – believe me, I checked the eShop a little too quickly this morning.

The running theory is that a "Coming Soon" or release date badge was supposed to accompany the Metroid Prime 4 ad, before being peeled off in exchange for the "Out Now" one when, you know, Metroid Prime 4 is out now.

VGC spotted Mario Party Jamboree, Donkey Kong Bananza, and Mario Kart World ads across the station, too – the latter also had an identical "Out Now" badge, so we can guess Samus' bamboozling ad was just a template published by mistake, on show for an estimated 120,000 or so daily commuters. Oops.

For now, the upcoming Switch 2 game is still slated to come out sometime later this year. Donkey Kong Bananza launches next month and Pokemon Legends Z-A comes out in October, so there's still plenty of space for Nintendo to plug up gaps in its next-gen line up with Samus' next adventure.

