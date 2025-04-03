Metroid Prime 4's Star Wars-style opening space battle has the 14-year-old Metroid nerd in me absolutely screaming

By published

The galaxy is not at peace

Metroid Prime 4
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo showed off the early parts of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond during today's Nintendo Treehouse stream, including the game's opening cutscene running on Switch 2. The scene shows Samus Aran flying in to join a massive space battle rivaling what you'd see in Star Wars, and this brief glimpse of Metroid's wider universe has brought the long-dormant series lore hound in me roaring back to life.

Metroid Prime 4 starts with a brief bit opening text explaining that Samus is responding to a distress call from Galactic Federation forces under assault from the Space Pirates. She arrives amid a giant space battle, getting into brief dogfights with enemy craft and launching cannons at a big capital ship. Then she swoops in toward the ground battle, which features a ton of Federation soldiers fighting alongside a giant robot suit that looks straight out of a mech anime.

This basically boils down to "a pretty good cutscene," but it's wild seeing this sort of large-scale conflict and world-building in a Metroid game, and it carries into an action-packed introductory gameplay sequence. This is a series that's always been about being a lonely explorer in remote alien worlds, and Prime 4 certainly seems to stay true to that experience for the most part, but this opening is action-packed to a degree that feels almost more akin to Halo than Metroid.

Assuming the game adequately balances the traditional exploration with this kind of new action sequences, I'm stoked – and judging by the response other Metroid fans have been having on social media, I'm not alone.

When the Prime series was at its height in my teenage years, I was obsessed with piecing together the tiny bits of lore implying a wider world around Samus and the Metroids, and it looks like we're finally getting to see what that world properly looks like. It even looks like Metroid Prime 4 is doing so without falling prey to the story-focused Other M's many foibles.

I was cautiously excited about Prime 4 thanks mostly to the series pedigree, but this tease has me fully on board.

Prime 4 is just one of many upcoming Switch 2 games.

Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

