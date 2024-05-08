Good news, Hollow Knight: Silksong hopefuls - the Microsoft Store says we'll only have to wait another 7,974 years to play it

A Hollow Knight: Silksong release date has made its way online, but you're probably not going to like it.

Earlier today, the Twitter user below noticed that the Microsoft Store had updated its listing for Team Cherry's long-delayed sequel. That store listing also came with a release date, but the trouble is, it's very obviously false, since it lists the release date for Silksong as "12/30/9998."

‼️SILKSONG RELEASE DATE ON MICROSOFT STORE LISTING‼️@DailySilksong (https://t.co/HZZspibuDr) pic.twitter.com/q8MOJV9x98May 8, 2024

So don't worry, you'll be playing Hollow Knight: Silksong in roughly 7,974 years from now. We've been waiting a fair few years for Team Cherry's action sequel to roll around at this point, so what's another 7,974 years left to wait? If someone could cryogenically freeze me until then, that'd be grand.

As predicted, the rest of the Microsoft Store is comparably pedestrian to the leaked release date. Stepping into the shoes of Hornet for this new adventure, we'll be exploring an entirely new, "haunted" kingdom, complete with over 150 brand new enemy types.

There's also details of the new Silk Soul mode for Silksong, which was previously outlined over four years ago. "Once you conquer the kingdom, test your skills in an all-new mode that spins the game into a unique, challenging experience," the store description of the new mode reads.

Silksong has been MIA for right around two years now, but if it helps, Team Cherry reassured fans that it was still in development earlier this year. Just in case you were worrying it had abandoned the sequel after all these years.

Check out our new games 2024 guide for a look at all the games we'll probably be playing before Silksong arrives.