Your annual Hollow Knight: Silksong reassurance (or copium) is here as the Metroidvania sequel is "still in development" after going MIA for two years

Hollow Knight: Silksong has continued its long road to release in silence as the Metroidvania sequel has been largely absent from the spotlight after its last trailer almost two years ago. But our annual Silksong update is here to reassure us that, yes, the game is still cooking.

PR and marketing wrangler Matthew Griffin helps spread the word on many indie gems, and he recently had a rather small update for Hollow Knight hopefuls. "No need to worry," Griffin writes on the website forever known as Twitter, "Silksong is still in development."

Unfortunately, that doesn't make the wait any less agonizing or mysterious, but at least we know the project is chugging along just fine after frequent worried speculation from fans.

Developer Team Cherry dropped its bug-squashing, subterranean debut more than seven years ago and announced a follow-up back in 2019. The last time we saw anything concrete from the sequel was at an Xbox Games Showcase in 2022, where a fresh trailer announced that the game would come to Game Pass at launch.

To make the wait slightly more amusing, the community around Hollow Knight has been memeing and preparing their metaphorical clown makeup before every other games showcase. A group of Hollow Knight ripoffs (called Horney and Hornet) gave fans something to laugh at.

Griffin also gave a small update on the Metroidvania that's giving big Hollow Knight energy. "Crowsworn's release is still a long ways away," he tweets. Crowsworn does borrow from Hollow Knight's sick side-scroller platforming, but it also mixes in Devil May Cry's furious combos for a welcome twist, too.

