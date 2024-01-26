It's not going well: Daily Hollow Night Silksong news channel catches up to One Piece manga chapters with 1,105 episodes

Hollow Knight Silksong's daily news channel now has as many episodes as the infamously long manga One Piece.

Yes, somehow, the Silksong community has reached this point. Someone on Reddit has drawn attention to the fact that a YouTube channel dedicated to daily reports on Silksong has now surpassed One Piece, the manga that quite literally never ends, in terms of the number of episodes.

Heading over to the 'Daily Silksong News' YouTube channel, it's grim viewing. Most of the daily episodes are around 25 seconds in length, but that's simply because most of them consist of the phrase "there has been no news to report for Silksong today," and little else.

Check out the latest video below, episode 1,105 from the Daily Silksong News channel, for an example of the levels of despair the game's fanbase has sunken to. I can remember the Bayonetta 3 fandom having a similar episode with a news YouTube channel in the years it spent longing for the sequel.

Oh, and in case you were confused about the whole One Piece comparison, just note that the Reddit post was comparing the Daily Silksong News channel episode count against the number of One Piece manga issues, not anime episodes. There have been 1,090 episodes of the anime, while the manga outpaces that figure at 1,105, which the Daily Silksong News channel is on the cusp of beating.

Last we heard from genuine Silksong news, the Hollow Knight fanbase was having a meltdown over new details from four-year-old gameplay clips last month in December 2023. Things have actually gotten that bad in the Silksong community of late, but at least they haven't revisited the levels of a playtester telling fans that "there simply are no f***ing updates."

Head over to our new games 2024 guide for a look at a lot of games we'll probably be playing well before Team Cherry's sequel.