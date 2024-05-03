Beloved British comedy returning for one final episode this Christmas Day

After a long wait, it has been confirmed that one of Britain's favorite comedy shows Gavin and Stacey will return for one final episode this Christmas Day.

The news was shared by star James Corden on Instagram via an image of himself and the show’s other creator Ruth Jones with the caption: "It's official! We have finished writing the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey," confirming the final episode of the show will air on Christmas Day, "See you on Christmas Day, BBC One. Love Ruth and James."

The image shows Corden and Jones holding up a script titled "Gavin and Stacey: The Finale," followed by "Written by James Corden and Ruth Jones," as they did all previous seasons. See the post below.

First airing in 2007, the BBC sitcom follows a couple named Gavin and Stacey from Essex and Wales as they try to navigate their long-distance relationship. The show stars Bad Education’s Mathew Horne as Gavin and Love Actually's Joanna Page as Stacey, alongside Jones as Stacey’s best friend Nessa, and Corden as Gavin’s best friend Smithy. The cast also includes Rob Brydon, Alison Steadman, and Larry Lamb.

Although the show ended in 2010, we last saw the characters back in 2019 during another Christmas special which brought in more than 17 million viewers and ended on a cliffhanger after Nessa proposed to Smithy. Viewers will be keen to know what the upcoming special will focus on and if it will pick up where the 2019 one left off.

The 2024 Christmas special does not yet have an official synopsis or cast list, but it looks like most of the original cast are set to return, as reported by Deadline earlier this year. It is presumed that the special will air on BBC One at some point on December 25, 2024.

Gavin and Stacey seasons 1-3 and the 2019 Christmas Special are available to watch on BBC iPlayer right now.