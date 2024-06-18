Finally, a farming RPG where you can harvest a wolf like an ear of corn is coming to Nintendo Switch in November
Farmagia looks a bit like a blend of Pokemon and Stardew Valley
Today's Nintendo Direct was a big one – from the reveal of a brand new Zelda game to our first proper trailer for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, there was something for everyone. However, one trailer I can't stop watching is for the upcoming farming RPG Farmagia, which looks like a weird but wonderful mashup of creature collectors like Pokemon and farm sims like Stardew Valley.
At first, the gameplay shown during the trailer made it look like a fairly standard farming game, albeit with some colorful creatures about – this is the realm of monsters, Felicidad, after all. That's until it was shown that you're not just planting any regular old crops, you're actually growing and harvesting the monsters themselves, which will burst to life when they're fully grown, like the wolf creature in the trailer which first appeared to be a wiggly, orange ear of corn.
Once, uh, plucked, the monsters can be trained for battle and used to fight foes. What's more, you'll even be able to fuse all the creatures in your party into one merged monster of enormous proportions, which, as you'd expect, is particularly powerful in a fight. This will seemingly be key in fighting the RPG's big baddie, Magus – a foe who's taken control of the monster-filled underworld.
Farmagia certainly looks interesting, and the Direct also revealed its release date – it'll be coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, and PS5 on November 1. I'm just curious to see how many monster crops are waiting for us – could we be getting any tiny tomato frog friends, or cucumber lizards, or perhaps even pumpkin hippos? For now, corn wolf is the star of the show, and I love them.
Be sure to catch up with everything announced at the Nintendo Direct June 2024 with our roundup article.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.