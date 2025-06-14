This Stardew Valley-ish farming sim looks super cozy until you find out about the supernatural serial killer (who you can also romance)

My most anticipated farming sim, Grave Seasons, has a new trailer and release window.

Grave Seasons has been on my radar for a while, and it's all down to the game's irresistible set up. It's essentially a farm-n-life sim in the vein of Stardew Valley that looks super wholesome and cozy, except for the fact that there's a supernatural serial killer on the loose who can kill all the NPC villagers you might hope to romance. Or maybe you want to romance the killer, which you can (and I will.)

Horror movie studio turned horror game publisher Blumhouse released a new trailer for the dark murder mystery earlier this week alongside a 2026 release window for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

The juicy trailer down below has just the right amount of jolly crop-growing, NPC chitchatting, and bloody murder to get me really excited.

Grave Seasons - Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Grave Seasons' Steam page shares a few more clues, too. "After a treacherous escape from jail, you've made it to your new home in Ashenridge, an idyllic town with some seriously unsettling vibes." That's when the murders start happening, meaning you'll need to stop them before everyone starts suspecting the new ex-convict in town.

The farming stuff isn't just tacked on, either. When you've deduced who the next victim might be, you can craft specific items to save them and ward off the supernatural killer. I imagine by the end of the game mine and your towns might look drastically different depending on who lived or died. It's a really exciting twist on the genre, I think.

GamesRadar's Ashley Bardhan had very good things to say about the game's berry-picking gameplay and, err, visceral viscera depiction in our Grave Season hands-on impressions.

