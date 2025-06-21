The most farm sim-looking farm sim I've seen all year just dropped, and it's unsurprisingly an instant hit on Steam with 3,000 glowing reviews after 3 days

I don't need to say much about Farm Together 2 for you to understand what the game's all about. You farm, sometimes together, too, and any screenshot makes it look like the most farm sim farm sim that's ever farm simmed.

What sets Farm Together 2 apart from other games in the now very crowded subgenre is that the sequel managed to become almost an instant hit with players. Farming sims mostly shine brighter the longer they go on for, but this one's taken no time at all.

Farm Together 2 - Steam Release Trailer - YouTube Watch On

On Steam, the co-op game courted over 3,000 user reviews after just three days. Now, a couple weeks in, more than 3,200 people chimed in to give it a joint 'Very Positive' rating, and 92% of them give the game a thumbs up as well.

For the most part, players are praising how easy it is to pick up and play, while still keeping some of the genre's potential depth. You know, the intricate, zig-zagging farms you can create if you have the vision. Many are even using it to unwind after a long day, and I can see why - it looks cute!

"I love this game... I never played the first Farm Together game but I just recently got into this one and I play it everyday almost and just wanna keep leveling up," one review reads.

Developer Milkstone Studios are still improving the sequel, too. Just a few days ago, the team added new trees, decorations, and flowers - and just last week, it introduced adorable cats as a new pet, alongside a seasonal event update.

