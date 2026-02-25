After 8 years, my favorite house renovation sim returns with revamped visuals and all $120 worth of DLC included – and the Steam Next Fest demo already has me sold

House Flipper first hooked me when I had just grown into an adult with its cozy renovation loop, providing me with the relaxing outlet I needed amid all of college's chaos – and now, eight years later, it's drawn me back into its surreal world of home-refurbishing havoc.

If you're anything like me, you have hundreds of hours in House Flipper and its more recent sequel, House Flipper 2, because what better way to spend your evenings unwinding than to complete jobs for strangers who leave televisions upside down and undefinable stains on all of their ceilings – right?



If so, you won't want to miss the House Flipper Remastered demo this Steam Next Fest, with the full game launching later in 2026.

I'm happy to report that developer Frozen Way delivers on its promises to revamp House Flipper with refreshed visuals and an improved user interface, brand-new content with six jobs and over 800 items, and an overhauled storyline with fresh faces as well as full voice acting.



There's so much to love, really, both old and new, leaving me with just one wish – that the Steam Next Fest demo let me do more.

House Flipper Remastered Collection Demo - Official Steam NextFest Teaser - YouTube Watch On

I've re-experienced two jobs from the original House Flipper – one from the base game and another from DLC, because House Flipper Remastered comes with all $120 or so worth of expansions from the OG title – and I've gotten to enjoy sprucing up a home that wasn't in the 2018 gem.



It does everything Frozen Way's first game did right, and then some, only in a bigger and brighter way (literally, just look at those crispy new visuals).

Some of my personal highlights include the photo mode – because let's face it, the few snaps you get at the end of a job usually just don't cut it – and area selector tools that hasten up the clean-up shenanigans we House Flipper stans know and love (or hate, because why are there so many spills and pieces of trash?) from Frozen Way's original game.



The top-down mode is also hands-down one of the greatest things the dev has done. I will die on this hill.

So, if you are indeed a fellow House Flipper aficionado like me, I recommend heading over to the official Steam page for the remaster and slapping that demo download button as fast as you can. Dare I say, it's better than House Flipper 2 (in my nostalgia-pilled brain, anyway).

Hoping to unwind even more after House Flipper Remastered? Browse through our big roundup of the best relaxing games out there available to play right now.