After 8 years, my favorite house renovation sim returns with revamped visuals and all $120 worth of DLC included – and the Steam Next Fest demo already has me sold
I can't get enough of House Flipper Remastered
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
House Flipper first hooked me when I had just grown into an adult with its cozy renovation loop, providing me with the relaxing outlet I needed amid all of college's chaos – and now, eight years later, it's drawn me back into its surreal world of home-refurbishing havoc.
If you're anything like me, you have hundreds of hours in House Flipper and its more recent sequel, House Flipper 2, because what better way to spend your evenings unwinding than to complete jobs for strangers who leave televisions upside down and undefinable stains on all of their ceilings – right?
If so, you won't want to miss the House Flipper Remastered demo this Steam Next Fest, with the full game launching later in 2026.
I'm happy to report that developer Frozen Way delivers on its promises to revamp House Flipper with refreshed visuals and an improved user interface, brand-new content with six jobs and over 800 items, and an overhauled storyline with fresh faces as well as full voice acting.
There's so much to love, really, both old and new, leaving me with just one wish – that the Steam Next Fest demo let me do more.
I've re-experienced two jobs from the original House Flipper – one from the base game and another from DLC, because House Flipper Remastered comes with all $120 or so worth of expansions from the OG title – and I've gotten to enjoy sprucing up a home that wasn't in the 2018 gem.
It does everything Frozen Way's first game did right, and then some, only in a bigger and brighter way (literally, just look at those crispy new visuals).
Some of my personal highlights include the photo mode – because let's face it, the few snaps you get at the end of a job usually just don't cut it – and area selector tools that hasten up the clean-up shenanigans we House Flipper stans know and love (or hate, because why are there so many spills and pieces of trash?) from Frozen Way's original game.
The top-down mode is also hands-down one of the greatest things the dev has done. I will die on this hill.
So, if you are indeed a fellow House Flipper aficionado like me, I recommend heading over to the official Steam page for the remaster and slapping that demo download button as fast as you can. Dare I say, it's better than House Flipper 2 (in my nostalgia-pilled brain, anyway).
Hoping to unwind even more after House Flipper Remastered? Browse through our big roundup of the best relaxing games out there available to play right now.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.