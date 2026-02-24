Nintendo's made me wait 15 years for a new Nintendogs, but now I don't have to – this cozy game is "a tiny dog hotel for pups" and its Steam Next Fest demo has me hooked
Puppy Park is as fun as it is adorable
Puppy Park is my latest Steam Next Fest obsession, and with good reason – it's a colorful, far more modern take on my ever-beloved childhood favorite, Nintendogs.
A whopping 15 years have passed since the last Nintendogs entry dropped on the 3DS, and while I admittedly do still play it, I've itched for something new that carries that same cozy caring-for-animals vibe… and now, I have it.
Puppy Park, as it's so aptly named, is a cute indie game that developer TM39 describes as allowing us to run "a tiny dog hotel for pups of every breed and personality" – and that's exactly what it does.
Set in the ever-so-peaceful countryside, Puppy Park takes the things I loved most about Nintendogs – taking care of precious puppies and customization – and makes them central to the game.
New good boys and girls arrive daily, each with their own unique personalities and needs. As players, we're tasked with pampering the pups with treats, grooming them so they look and feel their best, and taking them on scenic walks.
As soon as I saw Puppy Park and its new free demo on Steam, I knew that I couldn't miss it – the little girl still deep within me yearned to re-experience her Nintendogs-filled childhood again, now in her 20s. So, I obliged, and I'm very happy that I did.
I'm not only obsessed with the wholesome aesthetic or premise of TM39's game so far, but also the real-time gameplay loop that'll keep me coming back to oversee dogs daily.
It reminds me of Nintendogs, once again, and how I'd open my DS religiously every day to try and nail every competition while ensuring my puppies were walked and well looked after. Puppy Park is similar in the sense that I'll probably spend half an hour or so in-game one day, and then rinse and repeat the next.
It's the perfect after-work boost, if you ask me – second only to my real-life doggos, of course.
There's not a lot of time left now until Puppy Park releases in full, either – it's set to launch next month, on March 9. Now, if you'll excuse me, I have virtual dogs to check on.
Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer.
