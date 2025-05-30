I was already obsessed with Fields of Mistria, and the princely Stardew Valley-like's big summer update adding everything from dating to greenhouses has grabbed me all over again

With thousands of "Overwhelmingly Positive" reviews on Steam and a stellar reputation as a mashup of Stardew Valley and Sailor Moon vibes, early access farming sim Fields of Mistria is set to get even bigger and better this summer with a new update.

Developer NPC Studio shared some of what's to come in its previously outlined roadmap, but the veil has now fully been lifted on the update planned for this July in a recent post. From an NPC Heart cap raise from six to eight and accompanying events for certain characters to dating, it's looking like quite a hefty patch. Romance-related changes aren't the only features developers have in store, however – there's plenty more to come.

✨ Fields of Mistria's 3rd Update is coming this July!Check out the roadmap below to see what’s on the way and stay tuned for updates and sneak peeks in the coming months 💛🖥️ Web Version: https://t.co/xwcrQjIhIU pic.twitter.com/YaDXUTE6ELMay 28, 2025

Dungeon-delving players can expect to see new monsters in the mines with updated variant mechanics and fresh unlockable cosmetic drops to boot. The Renown Level cap is set to go up by five levels, too, with additional renovation quests and requests coming to the in-town Request Board, and Museum sets to complete for brand-new rewards. There are also two unlockable Saturday Market vendors in the works, as well as a festival.

NPC Studio is raising skill caps from level 45 to level 60, too, with additional tier four and five skill perks. For fans like me who love nothing more than customizing and decorating, fret not – a new home upgrade is underway along with furniture and decorations, as are additional player cosmetics. Players will also have access to greenhouses, larger storage chests, an improved storage chest UI, and more, come the update.

The summer patch stands as the farming sim's third major update, coming after past additions like adorable mounts to ride around on. It marks NPC Studio being one step closer to Fields of Mistria's full release, too – although there's quite a bit more on the way.



