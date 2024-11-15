10,000 glowing Steam reviews in, anime Stardew Valley-like Fields of Mistria reveals "major update" with, oh my goodness, mounts to ride around on
Spotted horses, pink cows, purple llamas, and more
After launching to "Overwhelmingly Positive" reviews on Steam, Fields of Mistria continues to grow with new updates from indie developer NPC Studio - and the first big patch is just a few days away now.
Fields of Mistria offers a unique blend of Stardew Valley charm and Sailor Moon magic with its whimsical features and foundation as a farming sim. It's managed to keep me occupied for countless hours, and I'm about to pour a whole lot more in when the game's first major update drops on November 18. While its Early Access roadmap previously provided a glimpse of what's to come, the patch packs a few surprises, too.
One of these surprise additions is mounts and boy, are they downright adorable. As revealed in a recent post from NPC Studio, "Mounts are coming to Mistria!" The new mounts "can be summoned anywhere outside" and will come with their very own skill perks to snag. They're so cute as well - just look at that pink cow. It looks like it was plucked straight out of an old Harvest Moon game, and I'm personally so here for that.
✨1st Major Update - Coming Nov 18th✨Mounts are coming to Mistria! Your mount can be summoned anywhere outside and has its own Skill Perks to obtain. The new mount quest will unlock after completing the "Repair Hayden's Barn" questline! pic.twitter.com/72vregsKSKNovember 14, 2024
Mounts aren't the only exciting feature coming with the patch in a few days, either. The devs have also teased new festivals, home upgrades and decorations, and finally, heart events with romanceable characters. It's great news for us cozy game stans, and as per the roadmap, more is yet to come after this initial update. I can't wait for marriage and children, fresh biomes, and of course, Steam achievements to show off my unwavering devotion.
