The indie RPG blending Pokemon with Stardew Valley has hit 1500% Kickstarter funding, and to celebrate the dev is adding a uniquely Animal Crossing feature into the mix

Monsterpatch, the cozy RPG best described as a hybrid between Pokemon and Stardew Valley, is now at 1500% Kickstarter funding with $234,000 pledged, and that has unlocked a new stretch goal that adds Animal Crossing-style fossils and a museum to the game.

When we first reported on Monsterpatch a couple weeks ago, it had been fully funded on Kickstarter in just 16 minutes and had almost $60,000 in pledges against a modest, and weirdly specific, goal of $11,597. Today, it has almost 20 times the amount of money solo developer Sean Young originally hoped for, proving a massive appetite for retro-looking RPGs with creature catching and farming elements.

Since our initial story, Monsterpatch has been collecting mons of the -ey variety at a frightening pace, unlocking eight stretch goals including shiny mon variants, three secret legendaries, and a Nintendo Switch version of the game, which just feels right.

When Monsterpatch recently crossed $225,000 in funding, the fossils stretch goal was unlocked, which adds digging spots for wizards to find and take a shovel to. Just like in Animal Crossing, you can dig up fossils and have them appraised and/or displayed at the local museum. Very unlike Animal Crossing, however, is "an ancient spell" which, "under certain conditions," can "bring ancient MoNs back to life." That sounds awesome.

There are only two more stretch goals Monsterpatch supporters on Kickstarter can unlock: the Treasure System at $250,000 and The Game Corner at $300,000. The details of both of those are currently a mystery, but I have a feeling it won't be long before we learn more by virtue of them being unlocked because people apparently can't stop yeeting money at this game.

Monsterpatch is due out on Steam in 2025.

