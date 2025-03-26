This cozy RPG promises a Pokemon and Stardew Valley mashup with "limitless customization," 208 monsters, and more, so no wonder its Kickstarter was funded in just 16 minutes

Monsterpatch shows no signs of slowing down

Top-down screenshot of Monsterpatch, showing a grid-based town with Pokemon-like creatures, GBC graphics and vegetations sprinkled about.
(Image credit: SmashGames)

As Pokemon trainers have grown up over the last few decades, many are now making the monster-taming RPGs they've been dreaming about (or arguing for). And I'm now here to inform you of yet another Poke-like that's saying all the right things, which is probably why it hit its Kickstarter funding goal in 16 minutes.

Monsterpatch is the latest Kickstarter sensation that's raised almost $60,000, as of the time of writing, in less than a full day, which is over five times its initial goal of $11,597. Monsterpatch is essentially a cozy monster-catcher with a GameBoy Color palette and "limitless customization" that reminds me of Stardew Valley, but there are all kinds of new innovations sprinkled about.

First off, Monsterpatch has two versions (Skyfarer and Aurora), each with their own antagonists and version-exclusive monsters, but the catch is you won't need to pay for them separately. Skyfarer and Aurora are both available in the same package, and you can trade monsters, items, and town decorations with yourself. "There will also be unique game mechanics that utilize characters from different saves, like battling your character from past playthroughs," the Kickstarter blurb says.

The monsters themselves are plentiful, if a little familiar so far. Developer SmashGames promises there'll be 208 catchable creatures to find, which is probably handy since type-based battles are a four-versus-four affair here. And you'll be using them to battle nine Archwizards (basically, Gym Leaders), who then grant you special spells (HMs but less annoying) that can be used to unlock more of the world. Very Pokemon.

The Stardew Valley-ness comes from your wholesome hometown that's fully customizable. You can lay down pathways, grow vegetation, create elevation, place decorations, and rearrange practically every object. The Kickstarter promises "limitless customization." There'll also be some friendly recruitable faces, but unlike Stardew, there's no sign we'll be able to seduce any of them this time around.

Monsterpatch's Kickstarter shows no sign of slowing down either, so its $80,000 (Nuzlocke Mode) and $100,000 (Three Legendar Mon) stretch goals shouldn't be too hard to reach. At least, the crowdfunding campaign has 29 days left to do it.

The best part is that we won't need to wait indefinitely. The Kickstarter FAQ page says Monsterpatch should launch on Steam by the end of 2025, with a beta or alpha build coming a couple of months prior.

In the meantime, check out some other upcoming indie games of 2025 and beyond.

Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

