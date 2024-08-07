Stardew Valley and Sailor Moon mashup launches to 'Overwhelmingly Positive' Steam reviews, teases that this is just the start with an Early Access roadmap promising pets, marriage, and more

Sailor Moon and Stardew Valley hybrid Fields of Mistria is celebrating a strong Steam Early Access launch by offering a glimpse at what's next.

The first major update - due in Q4 2024 - largely expands on what's already here. We're getting six new 'Heart' events for dateable NPCs, more dialogue, and an increased progression cap for romancing.

If you're more into fighting, the dungeons are getting new enemies while existing monsters will drop new cosmetics. Skill caps are being raised to level 45 from 30, which should help with that, alongside the additional skill perks.

When it comes to busywork, the town is getting additional renown rewards to help you reach the new cap on that, which has raised 20 levels. There are also more board requests alongside additional museum content and rewards. By the time you've done all that, it may just be time for the new festival that's coming.

Finally, Fields of Mistria is getting more customization and cosmetic options alongside other goodies the developer is leaving as a surprise for now.

Looking beyond that to future updates, you've got other bigger genre staples like marriage, children, more biomes, pets, and so much more.

✨ Fields of Mistria's first Roadmap is here!We're so excited for you to see everything we have planned! Along with these updates, you can expect patches for bugs, quality-of-life improvements, and the implementation of community feedback. 💛Details: https://t.co/pFsj0WlA81 pic.twitter.com/GAG6JytlzuAugust 6, 2024

In a blog post, developer NPC Studio says the team is thrilled to have the farming sim out there after five years in development. While the Stardew-like has only just launched in Early Access, the dev reckons you've got 35-40 hours of content waiting for you.

The vibe among the Steam reviews looks grand, too. After 774 reviews, Fields of Mistria has an 'Overwhelmingly Positive' score.

"An adorable addition to the genre!" one review says. "Besides some minor bugs, it feels very polished for EA (especially for an initial release) and there's already plenty of content to keep you busy. I also love the [quality-of-life] features they have right off the bat like global inventory and being able to change your character's appearance from anywhere."

Behind the scenes of the Stardew Valley concert, creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone was living his pre-game dev dream: "Music has always been my primary thing."