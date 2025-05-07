Eric Barone says "if there was gonna be another" Stardew Valley update after 1.6, he wouldn't announce it until it was "completely finished" on all platforms

Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone has repeatedly said he doesn't intend on ever fully closing the book on his beloved farming sim, and while he also has yet to confirm for certain whether it'll ever get another update, he does want to change the way he announces and releases them.

In an interview with Bobby Lee's TigerBelly podcast (timestamped here), Barone is (jokingly) confronted about the delay between 1.6's launch on PC and its release on other platforms. The massive update launched in March 2024 on PC and in November 2024 for console and mobile platforms.

While console and mobile Stardew Valley players waited in agony for 1.6, Barone said "it was like nine months of hell" and "it made me very depressed."

That's why, if there is an update 1.7, Barone wants everyone to experience it at the same time.

"I want to make sure that never happens again ... I'll tell you this, if there was gonna be another update, I wouldn't announce it this time until it's completely finished, and I mean I want it to be done on all the platforms, because there was so much dissatisfaction this time around, and it was really just not fun," Barone said.

At another point in the podcast, Barone was pressed on whether there will ever be a full-on sequel to Stardew Valley, and he sure as hell didn't say no. In fact, he straight up said: "I might eventually make a Stardew Valley 2." So there you have it.

Eric Barone is "committed to not working on Stardew Valley until I'm done with Haunted Chocolatier," but he'll "never say" he's completely done with his magnum opus.